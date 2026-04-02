Mock crash gives students a look at the dangers of drinking and driving

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – The voice of a 911 dispatcher, flashing lights, emergency sirens, and people screaming. Sights and sounds from a real emergency meant to demonstrate the dangers of driving under the influence.

‘You will either wind up in the hospital, jail, or the morgue, that is your three options, and I know at this age, everybody believes it will be somebody else, and they will live forever, but that is not true,” said Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes.

The Saltillo Police Department coordinated the crash scene demonstration, known as PROM, an acronym that stands for “Please Return on Monday.”

Agencies involved included the Saltillo Fire Department, MHP, Pafford Ambulance Service, Pafford Air, the Lee County Coroner, the Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control, and Lee Memorial Funeral Home.

The re-enactment is intense, and for those who have answered their share of wrecks involving teenage victims and alcohol, the goal is to show that actions have consequences.

‘We got to choose to drive with a purpose, distracted driving, buckle up, speeding, and drinking and driving, especially with prom, we got to get that in between the ears right there, let’s make the right choice,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Land, Public Affairs Officer for MHP Troop D.

“That is the hardest part of my job, having to deal with loved ones left behind, having to deal with a tragedy because of a senseless decision,” said Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green.

For Saltillo High Softball Coach Maddison Moore, who graduated from the high school in 2013 the re enactment stirs up tragic memories.

“My senior year in high school, a month before graduation, two of my classmates drove home from a party intoxicated, and wrecked. Neither survived. It is difficult to see knowing it happened to my graduating class and it doesn’t have to happen again to another graduating class,” Moore said.

‘Prom night is a big night, only get it twice in your life. People are going to drink, but make sure you have a driver,” said SHS Senior Cooper McGee.

Just like in a real life situation, after victims and deceased are taken from the scene, the only thing left are the vehicles. It took a lot of agencies to stage this and everyone involved says if only one student is impacted, it was all worth it.

Saltillo’s prom is this weekend. Law enforcement will have safety checkpoints around the region during prom season.