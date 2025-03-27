Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office holds part time law enforcement academy

Cadets learn about teamwork, service and safety for police and the public

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – It is Tuesday night, March 25, and some cadets in Class 5 are at the Blue Bluff recreation area, learning about patrol concepts by doing mock traffic stops.

Since January, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy has hosted a part-time academy. Cadets and instructors meet three nights a week and some Saturdays.

The academy may be for part-time officers, but it’s no walk in the park.

“It is tough, Anyone who thinks they will come down here and walk through it, they read a different flyer than the one I saw,” said Cadet Jeff Adams with the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain John Bishop says that is the point of this academy.

“If they are on a part-time basis, they still respond to same calls full-time officers respond to and still have to handle those calls, sometimes by themselves, but they perform the same functions,” said Capt. Bishop.

Cadets will do physical training as a group, classroom work, firearms safety, and all other requirements mandated by the state for the 300-plus-hour course. When they graduate, they can work part-time for any law enforcement agency in Mississippi.

The class is made up of cadets as young as 20 to 62-year-old Sylvester Dancy, who works security at EMCC.

After graduation, he will be with the campus police.

“Something on my bucket list. “If it is something you really want to do, I say do it. I’m a prime example. I had no idea I would be doing this, but here I am,” said Cadet Dancy.

Whatever their reason for signing up, cadets say they are learning a lot about their abilities and the importance of teamwork and training.

“They PT us a good bit, and taught a lot of things, some of the other officers say they didn’t even learn in fulltime,” said Cadet Wesley Swan, with the Ecru Police Department.

“I love when we go out on the range and shoot, shoot house, training for different scenarios, PT, long distances, Pushups, it is rough,” said Cadet Kenny Bryant, who is a jailer with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you look in the mirror and the only thing you see looking back is a police officer, I would encourage you to do this. But if you look in mirror and see anything else, I would caution you from doing this, this is a thankless job, but you can do the most help, help friends and neighbors, keep them safe,” said Cadet Adams.

Cadets are about halfway through the eighteen week academy. They still have active shooter, defensive driving, and a lot more PT.

We want to also mention that Allie graduated from Class four of the Part time Academy and he is a Deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Graduation Day for Class Five is May the 20.

