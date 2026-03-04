Monroe County firefighters busy with multiple calls

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters in Monroe County continue to stay busy.

Around 2:30 AM Tuesday crews were called to a fire on Bartahatchie Road.

Bartahatchie, Hamilton, and Splunge fire departments were able to douse the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

On Sunday, crews responded to 4 separate fires.

The first call was about a brush and woods fire on Old Highway 6.

The second call came in around 3 in the afternoon for a structure fire on Lackey Road in Hamilton.

A vacant mobile home caught on fire due to a nearby grass fire that became out of control.

The trailer was ruled a total loss.

Around 4:30 Sunday afternoon Cason fire department responded to a woods fire on Airline road.

Then, close to 7 that evening a large woods fire broke out on Burr Road.

According to the Monroe County Fire Services, additional resources were called in because terrain made it difficult to access the fire.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission determined 53 acres were scorched during that fire.