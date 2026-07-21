More Americans report shoplifting as inflation climbs, survey finds

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that 30% of Americans say they’ve shoplifted this year, up from 24% in 2024, with many citing financial strain tied to inflation, according to new research from financial site LendingTree.

About 90% of those who admitted to shoplifting cited affordability concerns and the broader economy as among the drivers of their thefts, according to the LendingTree study, which surveyed 2,000 people in early June.

Inflation has accelerated this year, largely because the Iran war has sent oil and gasoline prices sharply higher. LendingTree said respondents who reported stealing were often taking necessities rather than discretionary items.

“These findings show how deeply inflation and financial stress continue to affect many households,” Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s chief consumer finance analyst, said in a statement. “When people are willing to risk the consequences of shoplifting for basics like food and personal hygiene products, it’s an unmistakable sign that many families are struggling mightily just to make ends meet.”

What are people stealing?

Americans are shoplifting everyday essentials, with food and nonalcoholic drinks ranking as the most popular items to steal, the study found.

Clothing and personal hygiene products were the second- and third-most popular items chosen by shoplifters, according to LendingTree.

Consumers also reported stealing toys, technology and electronics, as well as school supplies.

Where are they stealing from?

Those who admitted to shoplifting said they were slightly more inclined to steal from a major retailer than from an independent shop.

“Chain stores may be targeted more often because they’re more accessible, offer greater anonymity and tend to attract more shoppers,” Schulz said. “Large retailers often have heavy foot traffic, expansive layouts, self-checkout lanes and a wide selection of everyday essentials, making it easier for someone to blend in.”

When asked which retailers were easiest to shoplift from, respondents most frequently identified Walmart, with 47% naming the retailer. Family Dollar was ranked second, followed by Amazon Fresh and Kroger.

What are the risks?

To be sure, there are tremendous risks to turning to shoplifting.

“Shoplifting may feel like a way to solve an immediate cash-flow problem, but getting caught can create a much bigger one,” Schulz said. “It can lead to short-term financial costs, including fines and legal fees, as well as longer-term consequences, such as making it harder to get a job or rent an apartment.”

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