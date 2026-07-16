More heat on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Summer is in full swing – and it definitely feels like it! The 90’s are sticking around for a while.

THURSDAY EVENING: Expect calm conditions through the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the mid-70’s.

FRIDAY: A hot day with high temperatures in the mid-90’s. Heat index values will climb to over 100 degrees in some areas by the late afternoon. We’ll have mostly sunny conditions throughout the day, with a small chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

WEEKEND: HOT! Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-90’s both days, with even higher ‘feels like’ temperatures. Isolated showers and storms are possible both days, but most of us will stay dry throughout the weekend.