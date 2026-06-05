Mosley named MSU executive director of Housing, Residence Life

STARKVILLE, Miss. – According to a press release, Mississippi State alumnus Calvin Mosley is the new executive director of Housing and Residence Life, bringing to the role more than 20 years of leadership experience in housing, student life, and development.

Mosley, who has served as interim executive director since January, oversees Housing and Residence Life operations, including strategic planning, residential education, facilities, staffing, crisis management, and student support initiatives. He also leads efforts to create residential communities that support student success, belonging, leadership development, and engagement.

“I have had the privilege of serving Mississippi State in a variety of roles over the years, each deepening my appreciation for the impact that Housing and Residence Life has on the student experience,” Mosley said. “Being named executive director is a tremendous honor and a humbling responsibility.”

The two-time MSU graduate with degrees in communication and counselor education returned to MSU in 2025 as residence life director. In that role, he led student leadership, strategic planning, and crisis response efforts while advancing programs focused on safety, inclusion, and student growth within MSU’s residence halls.

“Calvin has dedicated his career to creating communities where students feel supported, connected, and empowered to succeed,” MSU Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said. “He understands that residence halls are more than places to live. They are places where students build friendships, develop leadership skills, and find a sense of belonging. His passion for students and their success will strengthen the Mississippi State experience for years to come.”

Mosley previously directed residence life at the University of Florida, overseeing residential communities serving approximately 10,000 students, graduate students, and families before returning to MSU. He previously served as MSU’s associate director for residence life from 2008–13 and held residence life leadership roles at the University of Central Arkansas and East Carolina University.

Housing and Residence Life at MSU fosters residential communities that promote student success, meaningful engagement and growth beyond the classroom. Learn more at www.housing.msstate.edu .

For more information about MSU’s Division of Student Affairs, visit saffairs.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

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