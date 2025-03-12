MS Board of Animal Health confirms bird flu case in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Board of Animal Health has reported a case of the Bird Flu in Noxubee County.

According to the CDC, Bird Flu is a disease caused by avian influenza, a virus that usually spreads between birds.

One subtype of Bird Flu, the AH5 virus, is spreading worldwide in wild birds and causing outbreaks in U.S. Poultry and Dairy Cows.

While uncommon, the CDC has reported some human cases of Bird Flu.

More details are expected to be released by the Mississippi Board of Animal Health.

