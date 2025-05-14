MS Governor to decide what’s in special session call for state budget

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves will decide what is in the special session call to deal with the state budget.

This has left some wondering could legislation involving the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science could be included in that call.

Earlier this year, during the regular legislative session, Mississippi State and Mississippi University for Women both submitted proposals to the state Department of Education to house the school.

Right now, MSMS is on the MUW campus in Columbus.

Some lawmakers wanted the proposals to look at the possibility of moving the academically gifted school to MSU.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann hinted that any legislation involving MSMS would likely not be in the special session.

“It is a different school district. So, we’ve asked the Department of Education to find out what they want to do with that particular entity, and they’ve done some research on it, and I think they are in discussions back and forth up here. But that’s something I think that all the parties need to work out. I don’t think we need to step in until there’s a resolution that makes sense for everybody. The department of education and the university need to discuss what their needs are, and then we will fund it through the normal process,” said Hosemann.

No word has been given on when the special session will begin or what will be in the call.

