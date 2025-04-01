MSU announces to pause the S.P.A.R.K program

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – The Diversity, equity, and inclusion programs have long been a part of Mississippi State University’s commitment to student success.

But now, some of those programs are being paused, raising concern among students and staff.

As the Trump Administration pushes Congress to pass anti-DEI legislation affecting education, employment, and public programs, MSU said it is reevaluating compliance and funding tied to those initiatives.

One of those programs is known as S.P.A.R.K.

A student-led effort designed to guide high school seniors toward college.

Students Paving A Road to Knowledge, better known as S.P.A.R.K., is a mentorship program created to help high school seniors prepare for life after graduation.

Those involved said they were stunned after learning the program is on pause.

“I was shocked at how something that was so impactful for countless communities, countless people that’s trying to better themselves in life was cut short because of things that are happening in our society,” Solomon Singleton said.

S.P.A.R.K. was launched through MSU’s Office of Admissions and Scholarships.

They offer many resources for rising high school seniors, such as mentorship, life skills, help with the process of college admissions, and financial aid opportunities.

However, student leaders were recently told the program was being paused, citing compliance and funding concerns related to potential changes in state and federal laws.

“We have been trying to get answers from administrators and staff, and we’ve been getting a revolving door type of thing, going to the next person, being referred to the next person without any answers, and we’re just concerned,” Jaden Joiner said.

Each summer, the program holds a three-day conference that gives high school seniors key information heading into college in a fun and engaging environment.

That conference has now been canceled.

“I feel like S.P.A.R.K made a bigger impact on myself and I made so many friends and I just really felt for the next generation like the upcoming seniors because S.P.A.R.K. really offered a lot of information that a lot of students lack here in Mississippi,” Kasia Williams said. “Because of a lot of them don’t have parents that went to college so S.P.A.R.K. was a really good way for them to learn about the next steps.”

They said the program means a lot to them and has shape their leadership skills and college experience.

“The students, just seeing the smiles on their faces as we have different activities as we give them knowledge that will be valuable when they step into the next chapter of their life,” Singleton said. “It is truly astounding, that’s what is so impactful to me. Making change in our communities, making change in countless communities across the Mississippi area.”

Members of the program said they are still looking for clarity to why they are being put on pause.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.