MSU fans welcomes new experience of tailgating

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – College football season is in full effect, and that means tailgating is a part of many fans’ gameday experience.

Mississippi State hosts its first home game of the season, and this brings tailgaters to start the year in a new fashion.

Tailgating is a part of many gameday routines, whether it’s students, alumni, or fans of MSU.

“We’ve been tailgating for the last five years; it’s a great way to spend time in the fall,” Nathan Oakley said. “It’s a lot of fun with friends and family. We’ve got friends from our college and our kids here today. It’s a lot of fun.”

The home opener of the season against Arizona State brings in the new changes in tailgating zones that are designed to enhance fans’ gameday experience.

The university moves student tailgating away from the Junction and towards the Amphitheater.

Now, Southern Tradition Tailgating, a company that rents tailgating equipment, is located in the Junction and is new to many fans.

Some who are part of the Southern Tradition Tailgating said they enjoy having a fresh approach to tailgating for the season.

“I’m looking forward to this year; we’ve been back on the different side of the street we were, and we’ve got some large shade trees close to us,” Oakley said. “We’ve tailgated between the band hall and the stadium for the last few years. It’s a great way to have students come back and forth to the stadium to stop by, grab a bite to eat, and sit and visit for a while.”

“Everything seems to be really organized,” Jeremy Jones said. “They get here, all the hard work has been done, and everything is well put together and thought out. The tents are in really good spots, and it’s just a really good experience and nice not having to deal with setting up the tents.”

Students said no matter where the tents are, they are still able to have fun and celebrate as fans.

“It’s awesome the camaraderie especially being out here with my pledge brothers, getting to know each other more and, get to have a great time,” Mason Worhsam said. “We get to listen to some music and its awesome.”

“It only varies because we all are not out on the Junction but the main points are still there,” Nic Canady said. “We are all out here having a good time before the game, making sure we’re ready for the game, ready to go into the stadium with our cowbells and having a good time.”

For more information about the new tailgating changes, you can visit the school’s website.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X