MSU officially opens new Livestock evaluation lab in Starkville

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Students at Mississippi State University now have a new space to call home.

MSU President Mark Keenum, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, and others gathered for the ribbon-cutting at the new MSU Livestock Evaluation Laboratory.

The lab will give students a centralized location for planning and practice sessions.

The lab is designed as an open-air arena and will be used to set up live practice rounds and competitions.

It will also include a workroom, a lounge room, and office conference spaces.

“We’re looking forward to having this building. We already have a few classes out here. We have labs, and then they disperse across the farm for whatever their

assignment might be for the day. This is a great place for them to meet. We are right here at the beginning of the farm, right when you walk through the gates. So, we have classes out here

already, and our livestock judging team comes out here to practice. They spend many late nights and long hours, and this is just a really great place for them to be. It is safe, it is in the gated area-

It’s a little bit off campus, and then they have access to the animals they need right here on South Farm. We also have our advisory board meetings, so the animal and dairy science

advisory board has met out here, and we are looking forward to welcoming more people,” said Animal and Dairy Science Department Head Christy Bratcher.

The facility has been in the works since 2023.

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