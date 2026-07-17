MSU’s Brown earns prestigious PRSA College of Fellows recognition

Studio portrait of Karyn Brown. (photo by Grace Cockrell / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to MSU press release, Mississippi State’s Karyn Brown has been named a Public Relations Society of America Fellow, one of the profession’s highest honors, and is among just seven communication professionals nationwide selected for induction this year into the organization’s College of Fellows.

Established in 1989, the PRSA Fellow designation recognizes public relations practitioners who show excellence through leadership, service and lasting contributions to the profession. The organization includes approximately 750 members who have advanced the field, served as role models in their careers and communities, and met rigorous eligibility requirements, including at least 20 years of experience in public relations and holding the Accredited in Public Relations credential.

“I am deeply honored to be named to the PRSA College of Fellows,” said Brown, who serves as assistant dean for communication and media in MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences. “This recognition reflects the support and encouragement of the mentors, colleagues, students, leaders and friends who have challenged me, invested in me and entrusted me with opportunities to serve throughout my career. I look forward to continuing to work alongside my cohort of fellows to advance the public relations profession and support those who will lead it in the future.”

PRSA Fellow Jessica Graham, 2026 College of Fellows Chair, said, “The PRSA College of Fellows is our Society’s highest honor, reserved for public relations professionals whose careers exemplify the highest standards of excellence, leadership and ethics. This year’s inductees represent the very best of our profession, and PRSA is proud to recognize their extraordinary accomplishments and enduring contributions.”

In 2024, Brown earned her APR, a credential held by fewer than 2% of public relations practitioners worldwide. She is among only a handful of MSU employees to achieve the designation.

Before being appointed assistant dean in 2023, she served as the college’s director of communication and taught MSU communication courses for more than three decades.

Beyond the university, Brown was elected in 2024 to the board of directors of the Council of Colleges of Arts and Sciences, where she serves as co-director of the organization’s Communication Community.

A 2015 Grisham Master Teacher, Brown has received numerous university honors, including the Ritter Greek Panhellenic Council Faculty Member of the Year Award, College of Arts and Sciences Phil and Kari Oldham Mentor of the Year Award and Irvin Jefcoat Atley Faculty Advisor of the Year Award.

In addition to PRSA, she is an active member of the Southern Public Relations Federation and Public Relations Association of Mississippi—Starkville/MSU Chapter. Brown previously served the local PRAM chapter as president, vice president, vice president of communication and board member.

For more details about MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences, visit www.cas.msstate.edu.

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