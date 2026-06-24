MSU’s Lee updates widely used fashion textbook

Going Global The Textile and Apparel industry

JuYoung Lee (Photo by David Ammon)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU PRESS RELEASE) – According to an MSU Press Release, the fifth edition of an acclaimed textbook preparing students for careers in fashion, textiles, and apparel is now available through the efforts of a Mississippi State faculty member who led its development.

JuYoung Lee, in MSU’s School of Human Sciences, has updated “Going Global: The Textile and Apparel Industry,” one of the most widely used fashion textbooks in the U.S., recently released in a 2026 revised edition by Bloomsbury Publishing.

“Fashion is a global enterprise, with U.S. companies relying on global textile sources over the last century,” Lee said. “I enjoyed working on this book, which captures all aspects of global sourcing,” she added, noting that she is excited to impact more students in her field.

The book’s three-part structure moves students from fashion in a global context to supply chain decision-making and region-specific application. A new chapter written by Lee delves into the relationship between a country’s economic development and the role of the textile and apparel industries.

“I use real examples and case studies, as well as career profiles,” Lee said. “Even though this textbook is required for many textile and fashion students in the U.S., careers in textile and apparel sourcing and supply chain aren’t frequently shown at the forefront of the industry. They are professional and lucrative careers that are hidden more behind the scenes. In the new textbook, I included these career opportunities and career profiles.”

Lee was approached about becoming the new edition’s author by her dissertation advisor, Elena Karpova, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Lee, Karpova and Grace Kunz, professor emerita at Iowa State University, authored the new textbook. Lee previously assisted Karpova with revising an earlier edition during graduate school and described the opportunity as “a full-circle moment.”

Lee, who serves as the MSU school’s fashion design and merchandising graduate coordinator, earned a doctoral degree in apparel, textiles and merchandising from Iowa State University; master’s degree in textiles, merchandising and interiors from the University of Georgia; and bachelor’s degree in clothing/textiles from Ewha Womans University in South Korea. She also completed a one-year exchange program at International Christian University in Japan during her undergraduate studies.

Learn more about MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the School of Human Sciences, as well as the fashion design and merchandising major at www.humansci.msstate.edu.

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