Much colder, breezy Friday ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Following Thursday’s storms, colder air will be the story Friday into most of the weekend.

FRIDAY: Clouds will persist much of the day as colder air returns to the region. Afternoon temperatures will hover near 40 degrees, and with persistent breezes over 20-25 mph, wind chills are likely to remain near or below freezing much of the day. As clouds persist, limited moisture remaining could produce scattered flurries as well.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds will eventually clear as high pressure finally settles into the area, calming the winds as well. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s.

WEEKEND: Sunshine aplenty! Highs will hold in the upper 40s Saturday but should recover into the upper 50s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Increasing clouds can be expected Monday in advance of our next system. Thankfully, only scattered rain is expected Monday night into Tuesday. Following that system, temperatures actually climb into the 70s Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. This will set the stage for a potentially stronger system late Wednesday into Thursday, so stay tuned for updates through the weekend.