MUW Master’s Program graduates chalk up 100% pass-rate on national certification exam

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women’s Speech -Language Pathology graduates mark a big achievement.

For the second year in a row, graduates of The W’s Master’s Program have chalked up a 100% pass-rate on the national certification exam.

The Praxis exam measures knowledge and skills needed for independent practice in a variety of settings, including schools, hospitals, and clinics.

It is used by state licensing boards and education agencies as part of the process to receive credentials, and it’s a key requirement for earning the Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for speech-language pathologists is expected to grow 15% in the next decade.

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