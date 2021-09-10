Mississippi University for Women remembers the September 11th terrorist attack Friday morning.

MUW, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women remembers the September 11th terrorist attack on Friday morning.

The Clock Tower rang at four different times to mark the four planes that were used as weapons, crashing at four different locations.

The school’s soccer team will mark the 20th anniversary with a moment of silence at tomorrow’s game.

MSMS will host an event this evening at the Bryan Green Gazebo on campus.