Nationwide federal emergency alert system to send out alarm Wednesday

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – This is only a test. Your phone, tablet, or even your computer may send out an alarm on Wednesday afternoon. It’s all part of a nationwide test of the federal emergency alert system.

The alert will be broadcast at approximately 1:20 p.m. to cellphones, televisions, and radios across the United States at around the same time. Cell towers will broadcast the emergency alert test for 30 minutes.

People who receive the test alert on their phones will see a message that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

FEMA is conducting the test, along with the FCC. The idea is to reach the largest number of people quickly in case of a national disaster.

The agencies are hoping that exposure to emergency alert tests may prepare people to act quickly in the event of a real emergency.

