New book selected for community-wide program Tupelo Reads

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The next selection for a community-wide program that promotes literacy and the love of reading is announced for Tupelo.

The book selected for “Tupelo Reads” is “Theo of Golden,” by Alan Levi. The book is about a fictional southern town, named Golden, and a stranger, called Theo, who appears one day and transforms the town through acts of kindness.

Tupelo Reads has been going strong for fifteen years, and each year, a book is chosen for the program. The community is encouraged to read the book as a way to promote unity, literacy, and a love for reading.

“One of the things that really impressed me about this book is how much we can enrich the lives of others, without expending anything except goodwill, kindness, and respect for each other,” said Virginia Toliver of the Tupelo Reads Committee.

“We will have something called Theo Comes to Tupelo, a kindness project, and it will be in coordination with the Hunger Coalition, the whole community can be a part of,” said Jack Reed Jr. of Tupelo Reeds.

Levi will be in Tupelo on February 24 for activities associated with Tupelo Reads, including a public event at the library.

