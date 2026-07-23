New CEO for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is on the job

“Strengthening our partnerships in the community, and making it a partnership, figuring out what the goals of the organizations in the community are, how we can help them meet their goals, diversifying our funding- our Ripley Club is different than Tupelo, and Oxford is different than New Albany, what are those specific needs so our staff can excel,” Brown said.

While staff at each boys and girls club are accomplishing big things, Brown would like to see a program establishing consistent volunteers from the community.

“We have great volunteers who come in for murals, projects, but having more of a solid volunteer presence of support in the clubs would be instrumental as well,” she said.

Serving as the new CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is also personal for Brown. She was a member of a Boys and Girls Club while growing up in Oregon.

‘Was at the club in Albany Oregon, saw the difference the club could make, when you have someone who shows you a different way, it really changes the trajectory of your life, so I really connect with the Boys and Girls Club mission,” she said.

Brown is looking forward to getting to know club directors and staff, while also taking the message and mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to potential supporters and partners throughout the area.