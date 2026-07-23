New CEO for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is on the job
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – She may be the new CEO for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, but that didn’t stop Sara Ann Brown from rolling up her sleeves and doing some heavy lifting when one of the inflatables needed an extra boost last Friday at the end-of-summer blowout for the Haven Acres Club.
“We ran to get a generator, shout out to Busy Lad. It was wet and wild; it was fun to see the end of the summer coming to a play for them, and partnership with IMAC 4,” Brown said.
That partnership with the company, founded by former THS Golden Wave standout Iverson McCoy, now a cornerback at Ole Miss, is one example of the partnerships Brown wants to pursue and expand with the 5 clubs under the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi umbrella.
“Strengthening our partnerships in the community, and making it a partnership, figuring out what the goals of the organizations in the community are, how we can help them meet their goals, diversifying our funding- our Ripley Club is different than Tupelo, and Oxford is different than New Albany, what are those specific needs so our staff can excel,” Brown said.
While staff at each boys and girls club are accomplishing big things, Brown would like to see a program establishing consistent volunteers from the community.
“We have great volunteers who come in for murals, projects, but having more of a solid volunteer presence of support in the clubs would be instrumental as well,” she said.
Serving as the new CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is also personal for Brown. She was a member of a Boys and Girls Club while growing up in Oregon.
‘Was at the club in Albany Oregon, saw the difference the club could make, when you have someone who shows you a different way, it really changes the trajectory of your life, so I really connect with the Boys and Girls Club mission,” she said.
Brown is looking forward to getting to know club directors and staff, while also taking the message and mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to potential supporters and partners throughout the area.
For more information, visit their website at bgcnms.org.