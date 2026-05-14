New Fire Station officially opens in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo has its first standalone fire station, and it is named after a top supporter of the project.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held for Saltillo’s new fire station. The fire station was also named in honor of Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann.

The Lieutenant Governor played a key role in helping secure state funding for the new, state-of-the-art fire station.

The project has been in the works for several years and is designed to improve response times for the rapidly growing town.

It will also help improve the fire rating, which means lower insurance for homeowners in the town and Lee County.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News at 6 to learn more.

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