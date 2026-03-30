Next 3 Days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances and temperatures are increasing throughout the next three days. We’ve got a moist and warm few days ahead.

TODAY – Our afternoon high will be in the lower 80s, around 81, with isolated chances of rain in the forecast. For the most part of our day though, we should see partly cloudy conditions.

TOMORROW – Tomorrow begins the upward trend in both temps and rain chances. Afternoon high is expected to slightly climb up to 82. Rain chances also slightly changing, but still staying isolated, from about 10% to 20%.

WEDNESDAY – Wednesday continues the trend. Afternoon highs expected to warm to 83 and rain chances increasing again to 30%. These are more scattered chances, increasing the amount of places that will see rain.