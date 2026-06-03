Nice Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a hot and rainy start to the week, we are cooling down a touch and drying up.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be in the upper-70’s by lunchtime, with afternoon highs in the mid-80’s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine all day long! It’ll be breezy at times, with an easterly wind around 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Repeat of Wednesday. Mostly sunny conditions are expected throughout the day with afternoon highs in the mid-80’s.

FRIDAY: We’ll be slightly warmer, with high temperatures in the upper-80’s. No rain is expected on Friday – it’ll be another nice and sunny day!