Nice Start To The Week, Stormy Wednesday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A very comfortable and mostly dry start to next week will give way to the opportunity to see strong storms on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: High pressure continues to dominate the southeast which will help maintain clear and cool conditions tonight. Lows are expected to drop down into the upper 40s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: A very nice start will take place for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will reach into the low 80s for both days. Monday looks to have much more sunshine compared to the mostly cloudy conditions on Tuesday. A slight rain chance is also in place for far northern portions of the viewing area on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: A slow moving front will push through the area Wednesday bringing widespread thunderstorms across the area. Storm timing looks to trend more during the afternoon and overnight hours. These storms can be on the stronger side as we have plenty of ingredients such as lots of moisture, warm temperatures, and strong upper level support to help organize these storms. We are still a bit too far away to get into specifics of main impacts, but stay tuned here at WCBI as we will continue to update main impacts and timing of these storms as we get closer to Wednesday.