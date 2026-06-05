Ocean Springs teen critically injured after falling from moving car

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WXXV) – According to WXXV, an Ocean Springs teen is in critical condition after an accident involving a car on Thursday night.

Ocean Springs police say it happened around 8 pm on Thursday on Johnson Street.

There, they say three teens were engaged in reckless behavior using a vehicle.

That’s when one of the teens attempted to climb into the rear of the car while it was moving, lost his grip, and fell underneath it.

The teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to USA Health in Mobile.

Police say everyone involved has been cooperative, and no arrests have been made at this time.

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