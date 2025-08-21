OCH will soon be under new ownership

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) “It was a sigh of relief.” said Marvell Howard, Oktibbeha County District Three Supervisor.

Oktibbeha County District Three Supervisor Marvell Howard is now at ease about OCH Regional Medical Center being under new ownership.

The Board of Supervisors approved Baptist Memorial Health Care’s offer to become the new owners of OCH.

“That creates safety and comfort with our citizens here in Oktibbeha County.”” said Howard. “Now they will not have to travel that extra 30 miles or 60 miles up to Tupelo, they can get that same type of Heathcare in Oktibbeha County. That is a part of what Baptist intends to do, is to grow our service lines, bring in more doctors, and bring in more specialists. ”

Part of the negotiations involved maintaining stability at the hospital.

Baptist will offer employment to all OCH employees in good standing at their current benefit levels.

Baptist also committed 96.8 million dollars in capital investments, including 34 million that will be dedicated to expanding services, and recruiting new doctors to the area.

“Baptist wanted to make sure that they come into the community and be a good partner and grow with Oktibbeha County and help continue the growth that Oktibbeha County is experiencing over the last ten years.” said Howard. “It was not a hard sale, it was something that Baptist wanted to do, they were committed to keeping their employees, and we are very pleased about that.”

Howard said, all of this will provide a long-term benefit for Oktibbeha County.

“It is a historical event, but I think long term.” said Howard. “It is going to help add to the growth of Oktibbeha County, add to economic development, and ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

Howard tells WCBI news, Supervisors are hoping to sign the closing document by September 30th, and hand ownership over to Baptist.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X