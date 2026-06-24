Officials urge residents to be aware of contractor scams in the wake of flooding

GULFPORT, Miss. (WXXV)- Sister station WXXV reports a warning to Gulf Coast families working to rebuild after last week’s historic flooding: watch out for potential scammers.

Fake contractors can target storm victims, promising quick fixes, but often leave behind unfinished jobs and thousands of dollars lost.

One of the biggest red flags is a contractor demanding large payments up front before any work begins.

Others may show up unannounced, claiming they have leftover materials from another job or promising repairs at unusually low prices. Gulfport PD PIO Lt. Jason Ducre said, “Storm repair can be stressful as it is, and if you rush into it, it can make a bad situation even worse. So, you want to verify. You want to do your research before handing someone a lot of money. That’s the thing with scammers; they are going to come into your house and see you’re in a time of need. They are going to sell you the best product they have, and they are going to rush you. Take your time and do your research on the company and the person. Make sure that they are actually legit. There are so many ways with social media these days that you can find out and do your research on a company. Make sure they are legit, make sure their reviews are good; these are the things that you are going to have to do.”

Checking credentials, researching reviews, and getting multiple estimates can help protect homeowners from becoming victims a second time. “You know, even though you feel like you are rushed for time, take your time. Because you want it done right the first time, you don’t want to become a victim of a scam, and there are very reputable companies out there willing to do their job. Don’t just jump on the first person who comes knocking at your door and offers you a good price. Because a lot of times, if it sounds too good to be true, it’s possibly too good to be true. So do your research, take your time, and have it done right the first time. If you believe you’ve been a victim of home repair fraud, contact us. We’ll do an investigation, we’ll come out and make a report, and hopefully try to catch these scammers.”

As recovery efforts continue along the Coast, officials say staying cautious can save you from costly scams, taking a few extra steps could protect both your home and your wallet.

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