Ole Miss Names Assistant Vice Chancellor for Innovation

Dominique Halaby Dominique Halaby is the new assistant vice chancellor for innovation and economic engagement at the University of Mississippi. He joins the Ole Miss administration on Aug. 1 and will lead efforts to connect university research and creativity with commercialization, entrepreneurship and economic development across the state. Submitted photo Dominique Halaby is the new assistant vice chancellor for innovation and economic engagement at the University of Mississippi. He joins the Ole Miss administration on Aug. 1 and will lead efforts to connect university research and creativity with commercialization, entrepreneurship and economic development across the state. Submitted photo

John Higginbotham John C. Higginbotham. Photo by Kevin Bain/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to an Ole Miss Press Release, the University of Mississippi has named Dominique Halaby as assistant vice chancellor for innovation and economic engagement.

Beginning Aug. 1, Halaby will lead efforts to connect university research and creativity with commercialization, entrepreneurship and economic development across the state.

“Dominique brings the experience and collaborative approach we need to enhance our economic engagement efforts and grow the university’s capacity to turn research and ideas into new products, companies, and opportunities,” said John C. Higginbotham, vice chancellor for research and economic development. “His leadership will help us build on the strong work already underway and extend its impact across Mississippi.”

Halaby will oversee efforts to expand technology transfer, intellectual property management and startup creation. He also will support the development and management of a new venture fund designed to accelerate the growth of university-affiliated startups.

“I think Ole Miss and the state of Mississippi are at a nexus point when it comes to innovation and economic prosperity,” Halaby said. “This is an exciting time to be part of that conversation and to be at a place like Ole Miss, where we can make things happen.”

Halaby brings more than 25 years of experience in innovation and economic engagement. He comes to Ole Miss from Georgia Southern University, where he serves as associate vice president for innovation and commercialization and director of the Business Innovation Group.

At Georgia Southern, Halaby established the university’s technology transfer unit and founded the Business Innovation Group, which includes programs in small-business development, economic research, incubation and digital fabrication. He secured more than $8.5 million in external grants and awards to support the group’s work and helped establish a statewide innovation and entrepreneurship network spanning 16 locations.

Halaby said his experience at Georgia Southern reinforced his belief that innovation can emerge anywhere. At Ole Miss, his long-term vision includes creating opportunities for people and communities across Mississippi while building a national reputation for launching new ideas and ventures.

“I want people to think about Ole Miss in terms of growth and innovation,” he said. “I want us to be able to point to exciting new products and companies and say, ‘Those started here.'”

Before joining Georgia Southern, Halaby directed the Center for Community and Business Research at the University of Texas at San Antonio and led a South Texas workforce development nonprofit, where he secured more than $20 million in external funding and increased annual funding by 340%.

He holds a doctorate in public administration from Nova Southeastern University, a master’s degree in technology entrepreneurship from the University of Maryland, an MBA from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

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