Ole Miss playoff brings economic boost to Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – College football excitement is building in Oxford, and so is the economic boost that comes with it.

With the Rebels hosting the first round of the College Football Playoff, local leaders say the impact on the city could be significant, from hotels and restaurants to small businesses across town.

“This will be huge for us… Most football games, home games will bring in anywhere from 150 to 230,000 people. We expect this will be one of our larger games that will probably bring in 300,000 people. So, that could be an economic impact of anywhere from $50 – $75 million-dollars for our economy,” said Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

Scott Werne is the owner of the College Corner in Oxford.

“We’ve had a lot of upticks in business. It’s been extremely busy. Our online sales have been extremely busy. We’re expecting a really big weekend this weekend. So, we’re getting in merchandise pretty much every day this week,” said Werne.

Werne said the store has processed more than three thousand online orders.

Some of the top sellers are Playoff apparel.

And the holidays are also helping drive an increase in business.

“This is also Christmas. This is our busiest time of the year. And to throw this on top, it’s just been it’s been crazy for us, but it’s good. It’s fun. It keeps you on your toes,” said Werne.

Werne expects the store to reach its peak in sales on Saturday, game day.

Ole Miss will face Tulane University from New Orleans in the playoff.

With the opposing team being around five hours away, Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill expects the fan base to follow.

“The time of day that the game has played is another thing that really affects the economic impact. And with it being a 2:30 game, people have the option to drive in for the game and leave,” said Tannehill.

Though people may not spend the night, she said the weather will be favorable for the game, increasing the chance of filling seats.

City leaders said that no matter how far the Rebels go in the postseason, the financial ripple effect is already being felt.

Business owners are hopeful that the momentum will carry through the New Year and into the next athletic season.

Mayor Tannehill said the increased revenue helps fund city upgrades.

The playoff kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Ole Miss.

