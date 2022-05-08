One dead, one arrested following night shooting in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- A homicide investigation is underway in Oktibbeha County.

Sheriff Steve Gladney told WCBI, a man was fatally shot at the Links apartment complex around 9.pm. Friday night.

Gladney said 31-year-old Arti Brown allegedly fired shots and then fled towards Tuscaloosa County.

Brown was later arrested and is being held in Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s office on a first-degree murder warrant from Oktibbeha County.

WCBI will release more information as it becomes available.