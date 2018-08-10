One suspect in custody, another loose after drug arrest

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Houston man is facing drug charges in Clay County and deputies are searching for another suspect.

Brandon Thompson, 32, is charged with Possession of Cocaine, Marijuana, and Hydrocodone. There are also several misdemeanor charges.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says a K-9 unit attempted to stop a vehicle Thompson was in on August 4.

Thompson is accused of trying to get away from the deputy but was eventually arrested.

An unidentified suspect escaped.

Deputies also found more than $1,600 on the traffic stop.

Thompson is out of jail on a $19,000 bond.