Outgoing MUW President reflects on her time at the university

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For nearly 25 years, Nora Miller has served in some administrative capacity at Mississippi University for Women.

Counting her time in the interim role, the past eight years have been as President of her Alma Mater. Those years haven’t been without their challenges.

Just getting through COVID would have been enough for some, but there was also the attempt to rebrand The W, followed by a threat to consolidate it with MSU, and a two-year struggle to keep the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science at its home on The W campus.

Miller guided the university through all of that, and she likes to point out, some lofty achievements as well: the return of athletics, followed by acceptance into an athletic conference and the NCAA, the renovation of the Demonstration School, now Turner Hall, opening of the new Culinary Arts facility, and the formation of the Women’s College.

She’s going to miss it, but she is confident in her school’s future.

“This place is so special to me, and, um, yeah… “We’ve got a good team here. We’ve got a good strategic plan we’ve put in place, and good things will continue to happen.”

Miller was the first MUW Alumna to serve as President in a full-time capacity. Dr. Scott Tollison will take over as Interim President July First.