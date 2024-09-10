Parts of Natchez Trace Parkway to close ahead of Tropical Storm Francine

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The National Park Service will close Rocky Springs Campground in Claiborne County and the grounds of Mount Locust Inn in Jefferson County by sunset today, September 10, 2024. Additional locations along the parkway may close during incoming Tropical Storm Francine.

Motorists are advised to avoid traveling Natchez Trace Parkway and to use alternate routes if travel is required during the incoming storms.

The entire Natchez Trace Parkway may be impacted with heavy rain and strong winds. Trees will come down, and park staff will not remove downed trees until it is safe for them to do so.

“Safety is our main concern at Natchez Trace Parkway. We want to ensure visitors are aware of the incoming potential risks with Tropical Storm Francine,” said Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala. “If motorists get stuck or are involved in a crash, the response time may be many hours, especially during active severe weather.” Rocky Springs Campground and Mount Locust Inn grounds are expected to reopen Friday, September 13, 2024, barring any major storm damage.

To report an emergency along the parkway, dial 911 or call the Emergency Communications Center at 1-800-300-Park (7275). For more information about the Natchez Trace Parkway and to get the latest status on park closings, visit www.nps.gov/natr

