Pattern Shift Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’re finally breaking out of this dry spell this weekend and it will stay that way into next week.

TODAY – Happy Earth Day! It couldn’t be a better day for Earth day, no rain in the forecast and sunshine building in this afternoon. It’ll be a warm day today with temps climbing into the low 80s.

THIS WEEKEND – This weekend will continue to be warm, but more rain comes into the forecast. A 1/5 marginal severe threat is in place for Friday afternoon and evening storms, the biggest concern is strong wind and hail. Rain will linger into Saturday and Sunday, but not as widespread and severe as Friday.

NEXT WEEK – Monday has an even bigger chance of rain and potential some strong to severe as well. It is too far out to know any details, but what we do know is this rainy pattern will stick around next week.