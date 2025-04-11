Picturesque weekend ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a few late storms last night, we are about to enter into a stretch of calm weather going into the weekend. A pleasant, sun-filled weekend is on the horizon!

TONIGHT: Some of us saw a few isolated showers this afternoon, especially to our north and east. A few isolated showers may be possible throughout the rest of the evening and into tonight. Other than that, conditions will be very nice going outdoors. It is National Pet Day, so if you feel like taking your pet outdoors, temperatures will be nice and into the mid 60s. Throughout the night, temperatures will get cooler, and we will end up in the lower 40s waking up tomorrow morning.

THE WEEKEND: Doesn’t get better than this. Full sunshine is expected on both Saturday and Sunday as high pressure builds back into the region. Saturday’s temperatures will be milder with highs staying in the mid to upper 60s. We begin our warm-up Sunday as high temperatures peak into the mid 70s. If you have any outdoor plans, this is the weekend to do them!

LOOKING AHEAD: Monday will be even warmer with temperatures into the lower 80s. Monday evening and into Tuesday brings a chance to see an isolated shower or two as another weak cold front passes through. After that, sunshine will stick around until Wednesday with temperatures in the low 70s.