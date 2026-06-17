Police in search of a missing teenager in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

14-year-old Jordan Eugene Barnes was last seen this morning at his home on County Road 2371 in Prentiss County.

At the time, he was wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

He was walking in an unknown direction.

Jordan is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Jordan Barnes is or may be, call the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 728-6232

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