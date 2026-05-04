Political Cartoonist Marshall Ramsey visits Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Before there were memes to distill a complex idea into a single image, there were political cartoons, and even with today’s choices in visual media, that single frame is still a great way to get a message across.

One of the masters of the medium was in Starkville today.

Marshall Ramsey shared some of the stories behind some of his favorite images and talked about what he’s doing today.

Ramsey has called Mississippi home for about 30 years and has worked for the “Clarion Ledger”, “Mississippi Today”, and now he is at Ole Miss’s School of Journalism and New Media.

He said things are always changing. Sometimes you get it right, and sometimes you have to pivot.

“My thing is, one of the things I tell my students is that never think if something doesn’t go your way, it’s a failure. Look at it as an opportunity to try new things and experiment. And, that was really a mind-shift that I – I got made part-time many years ago at the newspaper, and it opened up half my day, and I started doing radio and books and all kinds of different things that I didn’t know I could do. All because something bad happened. So, with change, sometimes things don’t go your way. You just have to realize that’s an opportunity,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey has hosted a radio program for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, authored several books, and still contributes to “Mississippi Today”, along with his duties at Ole Miss.

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