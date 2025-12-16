Powerball estimated jackpot at $1.25 billion after no one won grand prize of roughly $1.14 billion

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs, tempting players to spend a couple dollars on a longshot chance at instant riches. The prize is the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The prize on the line Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone won the jackpot. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS say Powerball’s jackpot rose to an estimated $1.25 billion after no tickets came up winners of Monday night’s grand prize of roughly $1.14 billion.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 23, 35, 59, 63, and 68 with a Powerball of 2.

The latest pot of gold would be the sixth-largest in Powerball’s history and the second-biggest Powerball grand prize this year — a $1.787 billion jackpot was hit Sept. 6 in Missouri and Texas.

It’s also only the second time the game has had back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 44th since the last time a jackpot was won, the longest such Powerball run.

To win the grand prize, a ticket must match the five white balls pulled during the drawing as well as the red Powerball. The possible winner or winners would get to choose between the estimated $1.25 billion jackpot paid out in an annuity or as an up-front lump-sum payment estimated at $572.1 million, both before taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are extraordinarily low, 1 in 292.2 million.

In general, lottery jackpots have exploded in size over the last decade.

When Powerball launched in 1992, the first jackpot was $5.9 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. Now, the largest Powerball jackpot on record was the $2.04 billion prize won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Mega Millions followed a similar path. Its first jackpot winner in 2002 took home $28 million. Its record prize, a $1.602 billion jackpot won on Aug. 8, 2023, ranks as the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Twelve out of the 20 largest jackpots have occurred since 2023.

