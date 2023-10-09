Powerball jackpot climbs to third-largest prize in game history

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – The already historic Powerball jackpot is climbing once again.

There were no big winners in Saturday night’s drawing for the $1.4 billion prize.

Monday’s drawing is estimated to be at $1.55 billion.

That’s still the third-largest prize in the game’s history.

The lottery said the chances of you winning the grand prize are one in 292.2 million.

No one has matched all six numbers since July 19.

You can get the numbers tonight (October 9) on WCBI News at 10.

