President’s administration puts a pause on federal grants and loans

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – President Donald Trump’s administration is pausing federal grants and loans.

Officials said the pause is to ensure the funding complies with executive orders.

Those orders include new rules on transgender rights, environmental issues, and DEI efforts.

The Institutions of Higher Learning in Mississippi released a statement about the pause, saying, “We are aware of the temporary pause on federal financial assistance programs and its potential impact on the state’s public universities. We will continue to monitor this directive and the pending review of programs by the Office of Management and Budget.”

Several universities and school districts receive federal funding for various programs and research.

No timeline was given on how long the federal pause might take.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.