Progress continues on memorial cat garden in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Progress is being made on a memorial garden honoring cats who were killed in a series of dog attacks in a historic Tupelo neighborhood.

Miranda Andrews is a local artist who runs a non-profit called “The Butterfly Effect.” She is recruiting other artists to paint portraits of the cats, on stones, for the garden in the Joyner neighborhood.

Last year, more than twenty cats were attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs. The attacks typically happened at night or in early morning hours.

Joyner resident Alyssa Martin lost her cat, Rose, in the attacks and came up with the idea for a Memorial Garden honoring the memories of the pets.

Andrews used to live in the Joyner neighborhood and says she is glad to help the grieving pet owners have an outlet to remember their feline friends.

The memorial stones will be set in place once the weather warms up, hopefully in early spring.

To learn more about the progress of the cat memorial garden, tune in tonight on WCBI News.

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