Prolonged drought affects Mississippi hay farmers

Brett Rushing with Mississippi State University said hay producers in the state typically get three cuttings a year, and often four if they manage well and the weather cooperates.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi hay growers harvested at least 28 percent less hay this year than usual because of the drought that reached extreme levels in parts of the state.

Rushing said central and south Mississippi were most affected by the drought that began in early July and continues today.

The state is about 15 inches below average in accumulated rainfall, and with just over two months left in the year, unlikely to catch up in time to make a difference.

MSU livestock experts recommend producers keep 30 percent more hay each year than they think they will need.

Producers who saved extra hay last year now have stored forage that will help make up the deficit from this year’s poor harvest.

