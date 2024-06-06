Quieter weather to close out the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a bumpy Wednesday evening, calmer weather moves in Thursday & Friday.

THURSDAY: We’ll see gradual clearing into the afternoon, becoming mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity levels will gradually drop, but most of the day will still be fairly muggy.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: The best weather day of the week! With incoming high pressure, expect plenty of sun with highs in the middle 80s…hard to beat for early June.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks decent as well as clouds slowly return by afternoon, but the day stays dry. Showers and a few storms are possible Sunday as yet another front moves in, but at this point they don’t look to be super intense. Behind Sunday’s front, another potential drop in humidity is on the way!