R.E. Hunt High School class of 1965 held the 60th class reunion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) An alumni group came together to reconnect and reflect on memories.

Members of the graduating class of 1965 of Hunt High School held their 60th class reunion this weekend.

Part of the class reunion included a tour of Hunt Intermediate School.

The graduates got a chance to see the cafeteria and get a look at the classrooms.

R.E. Hunt High School graduate Vernice Curry said, this was a great way for all of classmates to come together and reflect on a small part of their childhood.

“It kind of brings us all close together like a family. Some people have gone out north, some south, and some west. Just being able to get back together, reconnecting and remembering things that we did in our youth was nice.” said Curry. “So, it is just getting back together.”

“That is what made us, this school is what made us.” said Rosemary Cockrell, Hunt High School Graduate. “We had a good school, good teachers, and a great principal. We are so blessed to come back where we started, and we know that we were so blessed because our teachers loved us. They made us study, and they made us want to become someone, and we love them. This would not be a reunion without sharing this with our past teachers and our past principals.”

50 graduates participated in the class reunion, and a balloon release was also held in memory of the graduates that passed away.

