Rain and storm chances back on the rise

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Storm chances will increase daily into the weekend, including back to back days with severe storm potential on Friday and Saturday. With the moisture returning, the humidity will be stuck with us for the foreseeable future.

TODAY: High temperatures will approach 90 degrees, likely stalling in the upper 80s with winds lazily from the south. Expect a mix of sun & clouds. A stray shower/storm is possible this afternoon just after lunch, luckily any that form should be short-lived and not hamper any evening plans. Overall, the best pool day of the week is today, with storm chances only increasing from here.

TONIGHT: Another relatively uncomfortable night to be outside, with warm and humid conditions. Lows will fall into the low 70s, with a calm wind and a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW: Slight risk (2/5) for severe storms for areas north of the Golden Triangle. This is mostly a damaging wind threat from a line of storms expected to move in from the NW and mostly impact our northern counties. I would expect a couple pop-up storms are likely as well here in the GTR, but those are likely to be hit or miss, so only a 40% chance of rain. It will be uncomfortable outside, with heat index values in the upper 90s, with highs in the low 90s.

WEEKEND: More lines of storms likely, especially Saturday into Saturday night and early Sunday, which currently has a slight (2/5) risk for damaging winds. Overall, a stormy and humid weekend ahead.