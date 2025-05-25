Rain and storms continue into Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have stormy conditions through the rest of our extended weekend and into Memorial Day as a stationary front lingers across the region. This will bring us multiple rounds of rain and storms that could be on the stronger side at times.

TONIGHT – A few scattered showers and storms continue through the overnight period, but most will stick with the heavy cloud coverage. Temperatures remain mild with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60s.

SUNDAY – Expect a soggy and stormy start to the day with scattered storms starting early in the morning for areas north of the Golden Triangle. Another broken line of storms will push through in the mid afternoon and evening hours with some having the potential to be on the strong to severe side. The main threats with these will be damaging winds and large hail. NE MS and W AL are under a Level 2 – SLIGHT RISK for severe weather on Sunday.

MEMORIAL DAY – Another round of rain and storms will make their way through on our Memorial Day with a Level 1 – MARGINAL RISK of severe weather. Strong, damaging winds and large hail look to be the main threats, but a tornado threat cannot be ruled out.