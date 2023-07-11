Rain building back in

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain showers and storms will be building back in and across the state going through the last half of the week. Temperatures will be heading towards the middle 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy conditions continuing. Overnight low temperature tonight only falling into the lower 70s. Sky will stay mostly clear.

WEDNESDAY: Highs will be back in the lower 90s, with the heat index around 105 degrees. Cloud coverage will be mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance of afternoon/early evening showers and storms scattered across the state. Humid and cloudy nights have low temps in the middle 70s.

END OF THE WEEK: Low to middle 90s, with continued afternoon and early evening threats of showers and storms continue. Friday will have hotter temps and a higher storm chance than Thursday, which will be partly cloudy. Night lows will maintain in the middle 70s.