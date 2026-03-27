COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’re finally going to see some relief from this dry spell next week! Rain chances are making a comeback.

TODAY – Isolated rain chances for today to slightly start the trend. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s with cloud cover building in throughout the day.

THIS WEEKEND – The last chance for a sunny day to get outside is this weekend. Nice, cooler temperatures and lots of sunshine are in the forecast.

NEXT WEEK – Rain chances come back starting Monday and remain throughout the next week. These are isolated chances as well with Thursday having the greatest chance. However, the rain won’t effect the temperatures much, highs are still expected to get into the upper 70s and lower 80s.