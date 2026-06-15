Rain Chances Stick Around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a hot weekend, we are slightly cooling down for a couple of days. We will continue to have chances for rain and storms each day this week.

MONDAY: Many of us will stay dry Monday, but areas along and south of HWY 82 will see a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will be less hot, with highs in the low-80’s.

TUESDAY: Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible for our entire area Tuesday, but widespread rain is not expected. High temperatures will again be in the low-80’s.

WEDNESDAY: Similar to Tuesday, with spotty rain and storms possible through the day. It’ll be warmer Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper-80’s.