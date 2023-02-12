Rain Moves Out Tonight, Sun on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After hours of steady rain, showers will exit the region late tonight. Sunshine returns on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Low near 37°. Breezy at times. Most of us will deal with steady rain through 4 AM. After that, rain and clouds will begin to exit the region.

SUNDAY: Beautiful and sunny! The day will start off chilly, but the sunshine will warm temperatures into the mid 50s during the afternoon. High near 56°. Breezy at times.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High near 65°.

VALENTINE’S DAY: Nice to start, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Scattered showers are possible in the evening, but it won’t be a washout. High near 67°. You may want to bring an umbrella to your dinner reservations, just in case.

THURSDAY SEVERE STORM RISK: The entire region is currently in a level 2 out of 5 “slight” risk for severe weather. A strong system is expected to bring rain and storms to the Deep South on Thursday. We’re basically still 5 days away, but confidence is higher-than-normal that this system will bring the potential for severe weather. We’ll keep you updated as the timing and impacts become more clear. Stay tuned!