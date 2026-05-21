Rain, Rain and More Rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances don’t range too far from scattered to widespread for the next seven days.

TODAY – Showers kicked off our Thursday this morning before more rain comes later this afternoon. In between showers, temps will still be able to warm up into the low to mid 80’s. A few storms can be heavier than others and could cause brief flash flooding for some areas.

TOMORROW – Friday will see even more rain for almost the entire day. Showers and storms could start as early as lunch time and last into the evening hours. Temps will warm into the low 80’s, a little cooler than today, but still a warm day.

NEXT WEEK – For the next seven days it will be pretty rise and repeat with only minor adjustments to rain chances and temps. Rain chances look to be a bit more scattered by next week and the highs don’t wander too far from the low to mid 80’s.